Tuesday Morning's Collision On Lasalle Treated As A Homicide; Pedestrian Pronounced Deceased

The following is a release from Sudbury Police in regards to Tuesday morning's road closure on Lasalle Boulevard:

"Around 2:30 a.m. this morning, September 7, 2021, we received a call regarding a Collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene in the vehicle prior to Police arrival. The 30 year old pedestrian was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with critical injuries. Unfortunately he was pronounced deceased at the hospital

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes

Through the investigation it has been determined that the driver of the vehicle and the 30 year old man were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the gas station at the corner of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue prior to the collision. It is believed that the 30 year old man sustained a stab wound prior to being intentionally run over with the vehicle.

The involved vehicle, a Red four-door Dodge Magnum was located unoccupied on Mitchell Street. The driver of the vehicle is described as being White, around 6’1” tall, with a medium build and brownish red hair. At the time of the incident he was wearing a black t-shirt with a black and red flannel shirt; however, it is believed that he has changed his clothes since the incident occurred.

Officers from our Traffic Management Unit, Patrol Operations and Detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this matter.

This is an ongoing Homicide investigation. This is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident as the two involved individuals are believed to be known to each other. We do not believe that there is any danger to the general Public.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the involved individual who is still at large is asked to contact our Criminal Investigation Division at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-8477."