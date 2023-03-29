Tuesday Morning's Collision On MR 55 Claims Life Of 47 Year-Old Woman

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Just after 6:00 a.m. March 28, 2023, officers were dispatched to MR55 and Magill Street in relation to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a transport.

A transport traveling westbound towards Lively on MR55 was involved in a collision with a vehicle traveling eastbound making a left hand turn from MR55 onto Magill Street.

Unfortunately, the driver and lone occupant of the vehicle, a 47-year-old, woman sustained fatal injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased by medical professionals.

Her name will not be released out of respect for her family’s wishes.

Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends.

The driver of the transport, a 31-year-old, man sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

Members of our Traffic Management Unit are investigating the incident and anyone with information related to the collision is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171 extension 2421."