Tuesday's Fatal Collision On Radar Road Claimed The Life Of 42 Year-Old Man

UPDATE:

Shortly before 5:55 a.m. this morning, September 13, 2022, Officers were dispatched to a serious collision involving two vehicles on Radar Road.

Information provided was that two vehicles had been involved in a head-on collision, leaving both drivers trapped inside their vehicles.

The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the collision were the lone occupants.

With the assistance of City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services, the drivers were removed from their respective vehicles.

Unfortunately, one of the drivers, a 42 year old man was pronounced deceased on scene.

The second driver, a 54 year old man was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the 42 year old man will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.

Members of our Traffic Management Unit remain on scene as the investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the collision, who has not yet been in contact with one of our Officers is asked to call us at 705- 675-9171.

Radar Road remains closed between Dupuis Drive and Jackpine Street.

ORIGINAL:

Early Tuesday morning, there was a serious motor vehicle collision on Radar Road, near Dupuis Drive.

Deputy Fire Chief Jesse Oshell said on social media,

"This is tragically a fatal motor vehicle collision and the scene has been turned over to police services. Radar Road remains closed at this time."

An investigation continues.