Tuesday's Power Outage In Sudbury Caused By Squirrel
A power outage yesterday (Tuesday) affected about 500 customers on Second Ave, Bancroft, part of the Kingsway, Frobisher area/Falconbridge Rd., Moonlight, and part of Barrydowne.
Sudbury Hydro crews were able to quickly get power restored, and the cause...Was a squirrel.
