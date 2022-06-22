iHeartRadio
Tuesday's Power Outage In Sudbury Caused By Squirrel

power grid

A power outage yesterday (Tuesday) affected about 500 customers on Second Ave, Bancroft, part of the Kingsway, Frobisher area/Falconbridge Rd., Moonlight, and part of Barrydowne.

Sudbury Hydro crews were able to quickly get power restored, and the cause...Was a squirrel.  

