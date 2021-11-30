iHeartRadio
Tuesday Tip: Waters Are Not Yet Frozen; Stay Off Of Them!

Police (Sudbury)

Sudbury Police with a simple reminder this morning: 

"The waters are not yet frozen. Stay off of lakes/rivers unless you are certain of safe ice thickness."

Several community members had spotted some kids playing on ice at community beaches.  This is just not safe.

Here's an ice thickness chart from Const. Nickel, from Sudbury Police:

 

 

 

 

