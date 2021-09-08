Turns Out This Stunt Driver Already Had A Suspended License
Provincial Police once again with a reminder to SLOW DOWN.
West Nipissing OPP recently stopped a vehicle on Highway 69 for Stunt Driving (clocked driving 161 km/h).
Turns out the driver was already suspended!
The accused was charged, received a 7 day suspension & the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
Effective September 12th (2021), the driver's license suspension increases to 14 from 7 days.
You may be interested in...
-
Tuesday Morning's Collision On Lasalle Treated As A Homicide; Pedestrian Pronounced DeceasedPolice continue to investigate.
-
Portion Of Lasalle Extension Will Remain Closed Until 10 AM Due To Collision Involving PedestrianThis is a developing story
-
Impaired Driver Removed From The Road Thanks To A Call From A Concerned CitizenCharges have been laid.