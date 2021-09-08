iHeartRadio
Turns Out This Stunt Driver Already Had A Suspended License

Provincial Police once again with a reminder to SLOW DOWN.  

West Nipissing OPP recently stopped a vehicle on Highway 69 for Stunt Driving (clocked driving 161 km/h).  

Turns out the driver was already suspended!

The accused was charged, received a 7 day suspension & the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.  

Effective September 12th (2021), the driver's license suspension increases to 14 from 7 days.  

