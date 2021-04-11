Two Dead in Sudbury Residential Fire Sunday Morning

Sudbury firefighters were called to 744 Bruce Avenue Sunday morning to fight a major residential fire. CTV News has learned that one person died at the scene and another died in hospital. A third person is in hospital in serious condition. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been called in to investigate.

There were two other fires in Greater Sudbury on Saturday night. The first happened in a third floor apartment on St.Anne's Road. Careless smoking was likely the cause of that fire. Everyone in the City View Gardens apartments had to be evacuated due to smoke. No one was injured and the fire was contained to one unit.

The other fire was at a home on Chapman Street in New Sudbury. It's believed that it started in the basement. Officials say it caused minimal damage and there were no injuries. The cause is still being investigated.