iHeartRadio
10°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Two Greater Sudbury Beaches Awarded Blue Flags

BellPark

Two Municipal Beaches Awarded Blue Flags

Moonlight Beach and Bell Park Main Beach have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag Canada certification again this year. Blue Flag is an international award given to beaches and marinas that meet high environmental, safety, accessibility and cleanliness standards.

Both Greater Sudbury beaches have good water quality that is monitored and posted online through the national site. Water quality looks at E. coli from feces (goose and dog feces, human wastewater). It is not affected by blue green algae, which is a natural occurrence throughout Ontario. These two beaches also qualify for the Blue Flag due to their accessibility. In particular, Bell Park Main Beach has a floating wheelchair and modified accessible change room.

For the list of Canadian beaches awarded Blue Flags, visit https://www.swimdrinkfish.ca/news/blue-flags-awarded-to-23-beaches-10-marinas-in-canada-2022-y5fne.

 

You may be interested in...

  • A closed sign is pictured here.

    HWY 144 Closed At Benny Due To Collision

    No detour is available at the moment, but we'll provide more updates when they're made available.
  • BellPark

    Two Greater Sudbury Beaches Awarded Blue Flags

    Moonlight Beach and the Bell Park Main Beach in Greater Sudbury have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag Canada certification again this year. Blue Flag is an international award given to beaches and marinas that meet high environmental, safety, accessibility and cleanliness standards.
  • BobJohnston

    Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment Name New COO

    Sudbury Wolves Sports and Entertainment is pleased to announce that Bob Johnston has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately. For more information, visit sudburyspartans.com, sudburywolves.com and thefive.ca.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram