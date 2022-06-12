Two Greater Sudbury Beaches Awarded Blue Flags
Two Municipal Beaches Awarded Blue Flags
Moonlight Beach and Bell Park Main Beach have been awarded the prestigious Blue Flag Canada certification again this year. Blue Flag is an international award given to beaches and marinas that meet high environmental, safety, accessibility and cleanliness standards.
Both Greater Sudbury beaches have good water quality that is monitored and posted online through the national site. Water quality looks at E. coli from feces (goose and dog feces, human wastewater). It is not affected by blue green algae, which is a natural occurrence throughout Ontario. These two beaches also qualify for the Blue Flag due to their accessibility. In particular, Bell Park Main Beach has a floating wheelchair and modified accessible change room.
For the list of Canadian beaches awarded Blue Flags, visit https://www.swimdrinkfish.ca/news/blue-flags-awarded-to-23-beaches-10-marinas-in-canada-2022-y5fne.
