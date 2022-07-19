Two Hamilton Men Arrested and Charged for Kidnapping Sudbury Man

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

In the early morning hours of Saturday, July 16th, 2022 a 51-year old man attended Greater Sudbury Police Service headquarters to report that he had been kidnapped by two men on July 7th, 2022.

The men drove him to a location in Hamilton, Ontario, where he was kept against his will for a duration of several days.

The men recently brought him back to his residence in Greater Sudbury, upon which they displayed firearms and held him against his will for another period of time.

Throughout the investigation, Officers were able to identify the vehicle associated in this matter.

On July 16th, 2022 at approximately 5:00 p.m., the motor vehicle was observed by Police in the downtown core of Greater Sudbury and the two male suspects were positively identified.

With the assistance of Patrol Operations, Officers of our Integrated Crime Team and Tactical Unit arrested the men without incident and brought them to Police headquarters.

Detectives of our Criminal Investigations Division were granted judicial authorization to conduct searches of the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, Officers located over $5,000 in Canadian currency as well as illicit drugs. The firearms remain outstanding.

18-year old Austin Miller of Hamilton and 18-year old Dusan Manojlovic of Hamilton were charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada:

• Kidnapping

• Pointing a Firearm

• Uttering Threats to Cause Death or Bodily Harm

• Proceeds of Crime over $5,000

Both men were also charged with the following offence under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Both men were held in Police custody overnight and attended Bail court on Sunday, July 17th, 2022 to answer to the charges.

This is believed to be an isolated incident as the involved individuals are known to each other. There are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police at 705-675-9171 or Crime Stoppers at 705-222-TIPS, online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com