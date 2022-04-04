iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Two Lives Lost After Vehicle Collision On HWY 17

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

On April 2, 2022 at approximately 10:17 p.m. the Manitoulin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Anishinabek Police Services (APS), Manitoulin-Sudbury Paramedic Services and the Sables-Spanish River Fire Department responded to a double fatal motor vehicle collision on Highway 17 involving two tractor trailers and a passenger vehicle.

 

Investigation determined the passenger vehicle was travelling westbound and crossed the centre line sideswiping the first tractor trailer. The passenger vehicle continued travelling westbound in the eastbound lane hitting another tractor trailer head on. The two occupants of the passenger vehicle were pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

The deceased passenger of the vehicle has been identified as Patrick HEELEY, 51-years-old from Massey. The identity of the driver will be released pending a post-mortem examination that is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS) at a later date.

 

The investigation is on-going at this time with the assistance of the OPP's Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Team (TIME), Traffic Collision Investigator and a Reconstructionist.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram