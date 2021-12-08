Two Missing Individuals Found After Camping Trip Gone Wrong

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Over the weekend, a concerned family reported two of their family members overdue from a weekend camping trip north of Capreol.

Fortunately, the two missing individuals had informed their family as to exactly where they would be in case they did not return home.

The two individuals also made the wise decision to remain with their vehicle instead of attempting to walk almost 50 kilometres of trails back to the main road.

GSPS Rural Officers were able to successfully locate the individuals and bring them to safety. We also thank the Ministry of Natural Resources for their assistance.

Arrangements will be made to recover the individuals’ vehicle.

With the permission of the individuals in the photo, we are sharing this story publicly to remind outdoor enthusiasts the importance of notifying someone where you are going, your travel route and your expected time of return. Had these individuals not notified their family as to their exact location and expected time of return, there may have been an entirely different outcome in this situation.

Always check the weather forecast ahead of time to ensure you are prepared for the conditions. Dress appropriately – wear clothing in layers.

Additionally, if ever you become lost in the wilderness, the best thing to do is stay where you are. The further you go, the more lost you become. Especially in extreme heat or cold weather conditions, it is best to avoid exerting yourself and risking potential injury. Find or make a temporary shelter, stay warm, dry, and as hydrated as possible. The goal of every search effort is to find the subject in the quickest amount of time and in the best condition possible.

We'd like to give kudos to these individuals for mitigating risk by telling family members where they would be located and for remaining with their vehicle instead of attempting to trudge through the snow to the main road.

We'd also like to remind community members of the what3words app. In a situation where you do not know your exact location, what3words is a simple and effective way to share information with first responders."