Two Teenagers Charged In Relation To Assault On Edward Avenue In Coniston

The following is a release from Sudbury Police:

"Around 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers were dispatched the area of Edward Avenue in Coniston in relation to an Assault that has just occurred. Information provided was that three vehicles were used to blocked in a car while the occupants of the three vehicles smashed the windows of the car and assaulted the three people inside.

The three young men, 17, 18 and 18 sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.

The three vehicles involved in the incident have been described as a Burgundy Dodge Ram, a Black Dodge Ram and a Cream or White Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade will have significant damage to the front end as it was used to ram the car prior to the two pick-up trucks blocking it in.

This is a targeted incident as the individuals involved are known to each other.

This morning, as a result of the ongoing investigation a 19 year old man and a 15 year old youth were arrested and charged with the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

• Assault with a Weapon x3

• Assault x3

• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose x3

• Assault Causing Bodily Harm

• Mischief Over $5,000

The 19 year old man will attend Bail Court today to answer to the charges. His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the court process. The 15 year old youth was released on an Undertaking with a First Appearance date of February 23, 2023.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts, owner and/or driver of the involved Cream or White Cadillac Escalade with significant front-end damage is asked to contact police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact police at 705-675-9171."