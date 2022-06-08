iHeartRadio
Two Teenagers Involved In Damaging Of Tipi At Local School; Charges Being Laid

OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"On June 3, 2022 at 1:22 p.m. members of the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began an investigation in regards to a mischief at a school on Coursol Street, West Nipissing (Sturgeon Falls).
A Teepee, had been erected on the property, which was reported damaged on Friday, (June 3, 2022), then furthered damaged over the weekend.
Two young people have been identified as being involved.
As a result of the investigation, a person, 12-years-of-age, from West Nipissing, was arrested and charged with:
"    Mischief in relation to Cultural Property, contrary to section 430(4.2) of the Criminal Code (CC) (two counts)
"    Mischief under $5,000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC
"    Mischief over $5,000, contrary to section 430(3) of the CC

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in July, 2022, in West Nipissing.
The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).
A person under 12-years-of-age, cannot be charged under provisions of the CC. 
The second involved person, is under 12-years-of-age and police have spoken to both the individual and parents/guardians."

