United Churches Pool Resources for Sudbury Causes

Saturday September 17, Sudbury's United Churches will host the “Communities for Community” Rummage and Bake Sale.” The event will take place in the parking lot and sanctuary at St. Stephen’s on the Hill at 1248 Lauzon Avenue in New Sudbury.

The Sudbury United Churches are pooling their resources and working together to support two significant causes:

• newly arrived Ukrainian refugees to Sudbury (funds will supply gift cards for Wal-Mart; this is the suggestion made by the Welcome Sudbury committee);

• and the Sudbury Food Bank which is experiencing an unprecedented surge in requests this year (a cash donation will be made towards their work).

Most of the items will not be priced; everything will be “pay what you can”, except for the bake table and a jewelry making table; both of these tables will have fixed prices. The event welcomes everyone and especially those who do not have financial resources, but still want to support a great community effort.

Please contact Heather Bertram or Rev. Catherine Sommerville at St. Stephen's on the Hill to arrange a time to drop off baking on Friday, Sept. 16.

Help will be needed with sorting on Friday, selling on Saturday, and the take down, later on Saturday afternoon. The congregations see this as a way of doing what Jesus suggested. That is to feed, clothe, and welcome the stranger.