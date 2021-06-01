United Steelworkers Local 6500 Rejects Vale's Offer Of A New 5-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

The following was issued by Vale Canada:

Vale regrets to inform that employees represented by United Steelworkers (USW) Local 6500, representing production and maintenance employees in Sudbury, voted to reject the Company’s offer of a new five-year collective bargaining agreement despite the unanimous endorsement of that deal by the union bargaining committee.

USW Local 6200, representing production and maintenance employees in Port Colborne, voted to ratify the agreement.

This will result in a labour disruption at our Sudbury operations. Vale’s contingency plans have been implemented to preserve the integrity and safety of the plants and mines.

The Company’s offer, and the union bargaining team’s endorsement of that offer, reflected months of hard work and commitment on both sides and a sincere demonstration to favorably conclude negotiations.

Vale is committed to the long-term sustainability of its base metals business and its Ontario operations.

The Company will continue discussions with USW in the hopes that both sides can find a path towards a ratified agreement in the near-term.