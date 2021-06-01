iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

United Steelworkers Local 6500 Rejects Vale's Offer Of A New 5-Year Collective Bargaining Agreement

vale logo

The following was issued by Vale Canada:

Vale regrets to inform that employees represented by United Steelworkers (USW) Local 6500, representing production and maintenance employees in Sudbury, voted to reject the Company’s offer of a new five-year collective bargaining agreement despite the unanimous endorsement of that deal by the union bargaining committee.

 

USW Local 6200, representing production and maintenance employees in Port Colborne, voted to ratify the agreement.

 

This will result in a labour disruption at our Sudbury operations. Vale’s contingency plans have been implemented to preserve the integrity and safety of the plants and mines.

 

The Company’s offer, and the union bargaining team’s endorsement of that offer, reflected months of hard work and commitment on both sides and a sincere demonstration to favorably conclude negotiations.

Vale is committed to the long-term sustainability of its base metals business and its Ontario operations.

The Company will continue discussions with USW in the hopes that both sides can find a path towards a ratified agreement in the near-term.

 

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram