United Steelworkers & Vale Raise Over $571,000 For United Way Centraide Northeast Ontario

Vale and the United Steelworkers Local 6500 announced today the 2022 joint fundraising campaign for the United Way Centraide North East Ontario raised a total of $571,503. The total includes a matching $250,000 donation from Vale.

The 40th joint campaign saw the return of in-person presentations, BBQ fundraisers, dress down days and agency tours. It also provided Vale employees an opportunity to see firsthand the impact of United Way programming. This included brain architecture activities - a tabletop experience that builds understanding of how life experiences impact early brain development.

“I feel the community spirit when I see how much we raised for the important USW campaign with Vale,” said Alfredo Santana, Chief Operating Officer of Vale’s North Atlantic operations. “I am proud of our employees who effectively contributed to this campaign and embody one of our key behaviours to actively listen and engage with society.”

Since 1982, Vale and the USW’s joint fundraising effort has been the largest contributor to the United Way Centraide North East Ontario, with more than $20 million raised in 40 years. Contributions help the United Way deliver programming and services that build strong communities and help kids thrive.

“We are grateful for Vale, USW Local 6500, their employees and members, for their commitment to the Sudbury community. This partnership is rooted much deeper than just financial support, and we look forward to another 40 years of creating a stronger, more resilient place to call home,” said Mary Lou Hussak, Executive Director at United Way Centraide North East Ontario/Nord-est de l’Ontario.

Gord Gilpin, head of Vale’s Ontario Operations, said: “We are proud of our employees for their generous donations and Vale is honored to support this important community tradition.”

“USW Local 6500 are delighted with the success of the joint 40th Annual United Way fundraising campaign,” said Nick Larochelle, President of USW Local 6500. “We would like to congratulate our co-chairs Tina Vincent and Patricia Caine. Your tireless efforts have really paid off – thank you! To all the canvassers, to each and every donor: great job, you have helped make a huge difference for so many members of our Community – thank you!”