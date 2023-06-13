Up Here Festival Issues Release Regarding Old Hospital Site/Mural

The following was posted on social media recently by "Up Here Festival"

"On old hospitals and kaleidoscopes:

When we agreed to transform the old St. Joseph’s Hospital into Canada’s largest mural in 2019, we were under the impression the building would be demolished the following year. We wanted to bid a vibrant and colourful farewell to this historic landmark by turning it into a bold piece of contemporary art—an endeavour that would leave a lasting—albeit a tiny bit, very slightly, barely even noticeably controversial—impression on the Canadian artistic landscape.

Fast forward to today, and we find ourselves as disheartened as everyone by the lack of progress on the part of the property owners. We yearn for the old hospital to undergo a metamorphosis, to be revitalised and reintegrated into the fabric of our community. We agree with Mayor Lefebvre’s urgent desire to repurpose the building.

To many of us, the hospital holds deep significance as a place of healing—where lives have been started and mourned, where journeys unfolded. It carries the weight of countless stories and memories, making it an integral part of our community's identity.

The potential held within the old St. Joseph's Hospital is undeniable. It has the capacity to play a pivotal role addressing our pressing housing crisis while seamlessly connecting the downtown area with beautiful Bell Park. By transitioning it into a dynamic hub of creativity and cultural expression, all our lives would be greatly enriched.

With the mural, Up Here, RISK, and the team aimed to honour the memories within its walls. It’s been a symbol of hope, resilience, and the transformative power of art.

Regrettably, the delay in the building's evolution has left many of us frustrated and disenchanted. We anxiously await the fulfilment of the original promise.

We implore Panoramic Properties to honour their obligation and swiftly undertake the necessary steps to fulfil the collective vision we hold for this cherished property. Only then can the hospital once again play its valuable role in the kaleidoscope of our city, reminding us of the extraordinary possibilities that arise when history, community, and art converge.

Fun fact: kaleidoscope is the word for a swarm of butterflies."