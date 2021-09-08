UPDATE - Arrest Warrant for 32 year old Kyle Smith - Homicide Investigation

UPDATE

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Detectives from the Major Crime Section of our Criminal Investigation Division have identified the man believed to be responsible for the violent attack.

An Arrest Warrant has been issued for 32 year old Edgar “Kyle" Smith (image attached) for the following offences under the Criminal Code of Canada;

First Degree Murder

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failure to Stop at the Scene of a Collision

Fail to Comply with Release Order

Anyone with information related to Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police immediately and community members are reminded not to approach Kyle if you see him.

This is an ongoing Homicide investigation. This is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident as the two involved individuals are believed to be known to each other. We do not believe that there is any danger to the general Public.

ORIGINAL

Around 2:30 a.m. this morning, September 7, 2021, we received a call regarding a Collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue. The driver of the involved vehicle fled the scene in the vehicle prior to Police arrival. The 30 year old pedestrian was transported to hospital by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedic Services with critical injuries. Unfortunately he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends. His name will not be released out of respect for his family’s wishes.

Through the investigation it has been determined that the driver of the vehicle and the 30 year old man were involved in an altercation in the parking lot of the gas station at the corner of Lasalle Boulevard and Notre Dame Avenue prior to the collision. It is believed that the 30 year old man sustained a stab wound prior to being intentionally run over with the vehicle.

The involved vehicle was located unoccupied a short distance away. The driver of the vehicle is described as being White, around 6’1” tall, with a medium build and brownish red hair.

Officers from our Traffic Management Unit, Patrol Operations and Detectives from our Criminal Investigation Division continue to investigate this matter.

This is an ongoing Homicide investigation. This is believed to be an isolated and targeted incident as the two involved individuals are believed to be known to each other. We do not believe that there is any danger to the general Public.