UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater Sudbury

UPDATE: OPP is reporting that Highway 144 in Chelmsford has reopened after having been is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford.  At around 9:45 the highway was closed by a hydro pole across the road. No other details are available at this point.

ORIGINAL STORY:  OPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.

More details will be posted as they become available.

You may be interested in...

  • 1-5206386

    Murder Charges Laid in Death of Greater Sudbury Woman

    OPP have laid charges in the death of 40-year-old Amanda Oake in December 2020 near Tilton Lake Road. Kevin Fraser, 32-years-of-age, from Sudbury has been charged with Second Degree Murder, and committing an Indignity to a Dead Body. Fraser will be held in custody until his court date May 6.
  • Lasalle_Corridor_Study_Logo

    Open Houses on Sudbury Zoning By-law Amendment for LaSalle Corridor

    Greater Sudbury will hold two virtual open houses this week on the LaSalle Boulevard Corridor Plan and Strategy. The City is considering creating a new zoning framework, including rezoning parcels along the corridor to General Commercial Special, and having new buildings built closer to the street.
  • Stucture Fire #1

    OPP Looking for Public Help in French River Arson

    An unoccupied camp in French River is the scene of an arson investigation. Firefighters were called to a structural fire at the site on Turenne Road around 1:00 Thursday morning. The building suffered extensive damage before crews could put out the fire. If you have information, call Crime Stoppers.
