UPDATE : Highway 144 Reopened After Collision in Greater Sudbury
UPDATE: OPP is reporting that Highway 144 in Chelmsford has reopened after having been is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. At around 9:45 the highway was closed by a hydro pole across the road. No other details are available at this point.
ORIGINAL STORY: OPP reports Highway 144 is closed between Joanette and Vermilion Lake Roads following a collision in Chelmsford. There is a half load restriction in effect on the detour route, so tractor trailers will not be able to take the detour. OPP is on the scene. A reopening time is not known at this point.
More details will be posted as they become available.
