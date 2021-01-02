UPDATE - Sudbury Police Find Cocaine at Myles Street Address
A little after 8:00 on New Year's Eve, Greater Sudbury Police responded to a weapons complaint on Myles Street. Officers executed a search warrant at a residence on Myles and, in addition to the firearm and ammunition, police found cocaine with a street value of around $44,000. A male adult is being held for an appearance in court.
