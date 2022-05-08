Urban Cowboy and Texas Honky-Tonk Owner Passes Away

The owner of the Texas honky-tonk that inspired 1980s hit film ``Urban Cowboy'' has died.

Country music legend Mickey Gilley was 86.

Gilley's biggest cross-over hit was 1980's Stand By Me from the Urban Cowboy soundtrack.

Gilley was also known for Number One songs like ``Room Full of Roses,'' ``Window Up Above'' and ``Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time,'' Gilley had been performing as recently as last month, but was in failing health over the past week.

He had 39 Top 10 country hits and 17 Number One songs, winning six Academy of Country Music Awards.