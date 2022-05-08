iHeartRadio
23°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Urban Cowboy and Texas Honky-Tonk Owner Passes Away

MickeyGilley

The owner of the Texas honky-tonk that inspired 1980s hit film ``Urban Cowboy'' has died.

Country music legend Mickey Gilley was 86.

Gilley's biggest cross-over hit was 1980's Stand By Me from the Urban Cowboy soundtrack.

Gilley was also known for Number One songs like ``Room Full of Roses,'' ``Window Up Above'' and ``Don't the Girls All Get Prettier at Closing Time,'' Gilley had been performing as recently as last month, but was in failing health over the past week.

He had 39 Top 10 country hits and 17 Number One songs, winning six Academy of Country Music Awards.

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram