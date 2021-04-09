iHeartRadio
14°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Val Therese couple celebrating after winning a $250,000 with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE

090421_lottery_winners-crop

 Sylvana and David Hamelin of Val Therese are celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE.

Sylvana and David said they love to play INSTANT CROSSWORD. “I checked our ticket using the OLG Lottery App on my phone and then called David to come home,” Sylvana shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I asked David to use his phone to check as well. We were shocked! Tears of joy all around!”

The pair said they shared the news with their children through a group FaceTime chat. “Everyone was so happy!”

They plan to put their winnings toward a retirement fund and possibly purchase a cottage. “It feels good,” they smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Forget Minimart on Elmview Drive in Hanmer.

You may be interested in...

COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram