Val Therese couple celebrating after winning a $250,000 with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE

Sylvana and David Hamelin of Val Therese are celebrating after winning a $250,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD DELUXE.

Sylvana and David said they love to play INSTANT CROSSWORD. “I checked our ticket using the OLG Lottery App on my phone and then called David to come home,” Sylvana shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their winnings. “I asked David to use his phone to check as well. We were shocked! Tears of joy all around!”

The pair said they shared the news with their children through a group FaceTime chat. “Everyone was so happy!”

They plan to put their winnings toward a retirement fund and possibly purchase a cottage. “It feels good,” they smiled.

The winning ticket was purchased at Forget Minimart on Elmview Drive in Hanmer.