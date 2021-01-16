iHeartRadio
Vale Confirms 3 Seismic Events at Sudbury Creighton Mine

Creighton

Vale reported Saturday morning that three seismic events occurred at Creighton Mine between 9:00 and 10:30 pm on Friday January 15.  The events measured between 2.6 and 3.7 in magnitude and were felt throughout the community of Greater Sudbury.  All employees at the mine were accounted for and brought safely to surface.  Vale also reports that day shift was cancelled at Creighton Mine today (Saturday.)  the company initiated the normal seismic management protocols at the mine.  Vale issued an apology to the community for any disruption this may have caused to local residents.

Global Outbreak COVID-19

