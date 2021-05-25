iHeartRadio
Vale Donates 650 Jars of Honey To The Sudbury Food Bank; Here's Why

Vale is donating approximately 650 jars of honey to the Sudbury Food Bank on World Bee Day. The honey was cultivated with 25 beehives located at Vale’s regreened slag hills and greenhouse in Copper Cliff.

 

“Our bee colonies have produced an exceptional amount of honey in the past year and we are pleased to donate it to the Sudbury Food Bank,” said Quentin Smith, Environmental Projects Engineer responsible for Vale’s beekeeping in Sudbury. “At the same time, we’d like to raise awareness about World Bee Day and the importance role bees play in biodiversity as pollinators.”

 

The United Nations declared May 20th as World Bee Day four years ago and seeks to raise awareness about the importance of bees to our global ecosystem. Bees act as pollinators for flowers and agricultural plants, supporting one third of all food produced in the world, which depends on pollination. Unfortunately, bee populations around the world have been declining due to environmental impacts.

 

“Vale has been raising bees in Copper Cliff for several years to support declining bee populations and to enhance biodiversity near our operations,” said Smith. “Bees are fascinating creatures and so important for pollination. I’m glad that we’re able to support local bee populations as part of our ongoing biodiversity efforts.”

 

The honey will be distributed to the Sudbury Food Bank’s member agencies, which support approximately 8,500 people each month.

 

“This is a unique and tasty way to assist BDSFB’s Member Agencies in their efforts to feed our regions hungry,” said Dan Xilon, Executive Director of the Sudbury Food Bank. “It is especially nice to receive the donation on World Bee Day; as bees and other pollinators ensure food security, nutrition and diversity in so many food stuffs for us and animals. We thank Vale for this wonderful and delicious donation. It will be a real treat to the folks requesting service.”

