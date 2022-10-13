iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Vale Invests Close to a Billion Dollars in Sudbury Operation


Vale Copper Cliff South Mine Ribbon Cutting

Vale opened the first phase of its Copper Cliff South Mine Project Thursday.  The mine will produce 10 million tonnes of critical minerals for innovative technologies like electric vehicles. Deshnee Naidoo, Executive Vice-President of Vale Base Metals, said, "this project will add another 270 direct permanent jobs to the region. But we all know that the multipler effect is far more significant than that."

Mayor Brian Bigger did the math, saying, "our multiplier is somewhere between three to five times the number of people working in mining services and supply.  We need to build, probably, between 1500 to 2000 new homes." 

Premiere Doug Ford was in Sudbury for the opening and told the crowd this is just the tip of the iceburg.  "We're blessed with a wealth of untapped mineral resources from Sudbury to the "Ring of Fire" and all across Northern Ontario. Last time I counted, I think we have 34 of the most critical minerals anywhere in the world right here."

Vale invested nearly a billion dollars in the project. In a release, the company said "more than 12 kilometres of tunnels were developed to reconnect the south and north shafts of Copper Cliff Mine, creating a new Complex.  The project spanned more than 5 million people hours moving over 600,000 tons of rock.  Work comprised of rehabilitating the south shaft, expansion for underground ore and waste handling systems and surface loadout and facilites as well as the construction of new ventilations systems."

Phase 1 is expeced to nearly double ore production at Copper Cliff Mine, adding roughly 10,000 tonnes per year of contained nickel and 13,000 tonnes per year of copper.  The mine is expected to deliver at least 14 years of production over its lifetime.

The company also said, "feasibility studies are underway for future development phases of the Copper Cliff Mine Complex, with potential to deliver sustainable and responsibly sourced minerals esxsential for low carbon economy will into the future."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram