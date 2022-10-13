Vale Invests Close to a Billion Dollars in Sudbury Operation

Vale opened the first phase of its Copper Cliff South Mine Project Thursday. The mine will produce 10 million tonnes of critical minerals for innovative technologies like electric vehicles. Deshnee Naidoo, Executive Vice-President of Vale Base Metals, said, "this project will add another 270 direct permanent jobs to the region. But we all know that the multipler effect is far more significant than that."

Mayor Brian Bigger did the math, saying, "our multiplier is somewhere between three to five times the number of people working in mining services and supply. We need to build, probably, between 1500 to 2000 new homes."

Premiere Doug Ford was in Sudbury for the opening and told the crowd this is just the tip of the iceburg. "We're blessed with a wealth of untapped mineral resources from Sudbury to the "Ring of Fire" and all across Northern Ontario. Last time I counted, I think we have 34 of the most critical minerals anywhere in the world right here."

Vale invested nearly a billion dollars in the project. In a release, the company said "more than 12 kilometres of tunnels were developed to reconnect the south and north shafts of Copper Cliff Mine, creating a new Complex. The project spanned more than 5 million people hours moving over 600,000 tons of rock. Work comprised of rehabilitating the south shaft, expansion for underground ore and waste handling systems and surface loadout and facilites as well as the construction of new ventilations systems."

Phase 1 is expeced to nearly double ore production at Copper Cliff Mine, adding roughly 10,000 tonnes per year of contained nickel and 13,000 tonnes per year of copper. The mine is expected to deliver at least 14 years of production over its lifetime.

The company also said, "feasibility studies are underway for future development phases of the Copper Cliff Mine Complex, with potential to deliver sustainable and responsibly sourced minerals esxsential for low carbon economy will into the future."