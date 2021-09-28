Vale Recognizing Efforts Of Totten Mine Rescue Team; No Injuries Reported

Update From Vale:

Vale informs that all 39 employees underground at its Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada have now safely returned to surface.

“I’d like to congratulate our rescue team,” Vale Chief Executive Officer Eduardo Bartolomeo said from Sudbury, where he met with employees and rescue personnel.

“Bringing our 39 employees home safe and healthy was our top priority and we’re glad that our emergency plans and procedures worked to deliver that outcome. All the employees are safe now and deserve our deep respect for their perseverance and strong will.”

The employees had been underground since reporting for dayshift Sunday when damage to the shaft rendered the normal conveyance system inoperable. Employees exited the mine with support from Vale’s mine rescue team through a secondary egress ladder system.

“This is tremendous news flowing from very difficult circumstances,” said Bartolomeo. “All of us at Vale were focused on and committed to the safe return of our employees underground. Hearing that every one of them is back on surface and returning home is the best news we could have received.”

With employees safely returned to surface, Bartolomeo says an investigation will be launched into what happened, so that the company can learn from it and take steps to ensure it never happens again.

Update:

We're reading multiple reports this morning that the 39 miners who had been trapped underground at Sudbury's Totten Mine have now all safely made it to the surface.

Vale, the company that owns the Totten Mine near Sudbury, Ont., reportedly says the rescue operation is now complete.

From The Canadian Press:

"Mining company Vale (VAH'-lay) reports all 39 miners who'd been trapped underground since Sunday at a mine in northern Ontario are back above ground.

Vale reported just after 5:30 a.m. Eastern Time that the rescue operation had been completed.

The final four workers resurfaced from the Totten Mine west of Sudbury this morning.

All 39 had been helped by a crew of nearly five-dozen responders in their long climb up a series of ladders to the outside.

Workers became trapped in the mine on Sunday -- some 1.2 kilometres down -- when a scoop bucket being sent underground detached and blocked the mine shaft."

Once we receive more updates, we'll pass them along

Original Story:

Vale informs that the return of employees to surface at the Company’s Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario continues this morning following the successful ascent of several individuals overnight.

On Sunday, 39 employees were unable to exit the mine due to damage in the shaft that houses the conveyance used to transport employees between surface and underground. While conditions in the shaft were evaluated, employees reported to underground refuge stations as part of the company’s standard procedures.

Sunday evening, employees started making their way to surface via a secondary egress ladderway system. Nineteen employees returned to surface early this morning and the remainder are on their way.

“We thank the impacted employees for their patience and perseverance and the mine rescue teams for their tireless dedication and support,” said Gord Gilpin, Head of Mining Operations for Vale’s Ontario Operations. “This has been an incredible team effort.”

The remaining employees are expected to be on surface later this morning. The employees that have returned to surface are in good health and eager to return home.

The employees’ exit is being supported by Vale’s mine rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue.