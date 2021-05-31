iHeartRadio
Vale & USW Local 6500 & 6200 Reach Tentative Agreement On New Collective Bargaining Agreement

vale logo

Vale is pleased to announce it has reached a tentative agreement on a new five-year collective bargaining agreement with United Steelworkers Local 6500, representing approximately 2,450 production and maintenance employees in Sudbury, and Local 6200, representing approximately 100 production and maintenance employees in Port Colborne.

This is a developing story.  

More details to come.  

Global Outbreak COVID-19

