Vehicle Collision On HWY 144 In Sudbury Results In Impaired Driving Charges

The following is a release from the OPP:

On February 21, 2022 at 10:08 a.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with Greater Sudbury Fire Service attended a collision involving two motor vehicles on Highway 144, in the Greater City of Sudbury.

One person received minor non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the local hospital by Sudbury Paramedic Services and later released.

While speaking to one of the driver's involved, it was determined the driver was impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested and transported to Nipissing West (Sudbury) OPP detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 27 year-old man from Sudbury, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure or refusal to comply with demand, contrary to section 320.15(1) of the CC

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on March 30, 2022, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued both a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.