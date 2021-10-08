Vehicle Collision On HWY 17 Results In Impaired Driving Charges

The following is a release from Ontario Provincial Police:

On October 6, 2021 at 9:37 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, near Hamersveld Road, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

While speaking to the driver, it was determined the driver was impaired. The driver was arrested and transported to the Sudbury OPP Detachment for further testing.

The driver was not injured in the collision

As a result of the investigation, a 48 year-old man from Windsor, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

Dangerous operation, contrary to section 320.13(1) of the CC

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on December 22, 2021, in Sudbury.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.