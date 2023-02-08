Vehicle Crashes; Police Arrest & Charge 3 Men After Drug Bust

The following is a release from the OPP:

A single motor vehicle collision on Highway 6 in Curtin Township has led to drug trafficking charges.

On February 6, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Manitoulin Detachment (Espanola) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a reported pick-up truck that had crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a guardrail.

During the investigation, police located and seized approximately 10 grams of suspected Opioids (Fentanyl), approximately 6 tablets of suspected Methamphetamine, approximately .33 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine, approximately 22.7 grams of an unknown substance, and approximately $3,670 in Canadian Currency. As a result of the investigation, three people were arrested and charged.

A 20 year-old man from North York was charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA (two counts)

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

· Failure to comply with release order - other than attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

· Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Virtual Bail Court in Sudbury on February 7, 2023 and was released from custody.

A 43 year-old man from Little Current and a 25 year-old man from Sheguiandah First Nation were charged with:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Opioid (other than heroin), contrary to section 5(2) of the CDSA

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the CDSA (two counts)

These additional two accused were released and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Espanola on April 17, 2023.