iHeartRadio
11°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Vehicle Really Was Flipped Over in Sudbury Swamp

SWAMP

RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE SERVICE

Around 7:30 p.m. on August 29, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the area of Paris Street and Centennial Drive in relation to a single vehicle collision.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and located a single vehicle on its roof in a swamp, submerged in a few feet of water with the driver still inside the vehicle.

The Officers immediately jumped into the swamp in order to rescue the man from the vehicle as water was pouring into the SUV. The Officers managed to pull the driver out of the vehicle and moved him to safety in order to be assessed by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedics. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

While speaking with the man, he displayed obvious signs of impairment and as a result he was arrested for Impaired Driving and Dangerous Driving. The 49 year old man was transported to Police headquarters where he blew over the legal limit.

He was released on an Undertaking with a First Appearance Court date of November 2, 2022.His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

We would like to commend the responding Officers for their quick actions that ultimately may have saved the man’s life.

You may be interested in...

  • OPP

    Sudbury Man Charged With Stealing Vehicles

    OPP have charged 37-year-old Sean Fahey with the theft of two vehicles. Police located one of the vehicles on Estaire Road and began an investigation. Fahey was arrested and charged with theft, possession of property over $5,000 and operating while prohibited. He'll be back in court September 28.
  • CompleteStreets

    Sudbury Complete Streets Crew Set to Answer Questions

    Complete streets are streets that are designed to be safe for all users: people who walk, bicycle, take transit or drive, and people of varying ages and levels of mobility. They also consider other uses like sidewalk cafés, street furniture, street trees, utilities and stormwater management.
  • MoonlightBeach

    Popular Sudbury Beach Open After Restrictions Lifted

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts has lifted the swimming advisory at Moonlight Beach. The most recent water samples meet acceptable water quality standards and the beach is once again considered suitable for recreational use. Public Health regularly takes samples in the summer at 33 local beaches.
  • TwinForks

    New Sudbury Days Make A Comeback This Weekend

    New Sudbury Days return this weekend after a two years pandemic absence. Grand opening activities will be at Twin Forks Park today at 11:00 am followed by free BBQ and other activities. Everything shifts to Hurtubise Park at Noon Sunday, then to Westmount Park for fireworks Sunday evening.
  • 301334718_476346047832953_7821699916152181925_n

    Nick Foligno and family make $10,000 donation to Meals On Wheels Sudbury

    Nick Foligno make a $10,000 donation to Meals On Wheels Sudbury
  • CLOSED

    Sudbury Road Work May Slow You Down A Bit

    Culvert replacement work will close Frood Road at Lansdowne until 5:00 am Friday. Also, road work will reduce speeds to 60 on parts of Longyear Drive from now through September 12. And sewer work will reduce traffic to one lane on a number of city streets between now and Thursday.
  • Moonlight

    A Greater Sudbury Beach Has Been Shut Down

    A swimming advisory has been issued for Moonlight Beach. High levels of bacteria have been found in samples taken by Public Health leading to the shut down. Illness can occur if swimmers swallow the water or if it gets in their ears, eyes, or nose; or if it comes in contact with open wounds.
  • Ownership

    How Sudbury Drivers Can Save A Bunch of Money

    OPP remind vehicle owners and drivers they still need to renew their license plates. Renewal fees and plate stickers were eliminated for passenger vehicles, light-trucks, motorcycles and mopeds March 13. Plate renewal however is still mandatory and free of charge. Details are available at Ontario.ca
  • GSPSVehicle

    Sudbury Police Trying to Locate Owners of Recovered Items

    A man and woman in their 40s have been charged after a traffic stop near Lasalle and Barrydowne last Wednesday. Police found break-in tools and various drugs in the vehicle and the two were arrested and charged. Police ask you to call if you think your business or institution was robbed in the last week.
12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram