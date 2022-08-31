Vehicle Really Was Flipped Over in Sudbury Swamp

RELEASE FROM GREATER SUDBURY POLICE SERVICE

Around 7:30 p.m. on August 29, 2022, Officers were dispatched to the area of Paris Street and Centennial Drive in relation to a single vehicle collision.

Officers quickly arrived on scene and located a single vehicle on its roof in a swamp, submerged in a few feet of water with the driver still inside the vehicle.

The Officers immediately jumped into the swamp in order to rescue the man from the vehicle as water was pouring into the SUV. The Officers managed to pull the driver out of the vehicle and moved him to safety in order to be assessed by City of Greater Sudbury Paramedics. He sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.

While speaking with the man, he displayed obvious signs of impairment and as a result he was arrested for Impaired Driving and Dangerous Driving. The 49 year old man was transported to Police headquarters where he blew over the legal limit.

He was released on an Undertaking with a First Appearance Court date of November 2, 2022.His name cannot be released as the information has not yet been sworn to through the Court process.

We would like to commend the responding Officers for their quick actions that ultimately may have saved the man’s life.