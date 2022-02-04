Vehicle Spotted Swerving All Over HWY 17 Near Blind River; Charges Laid

The following is a release from the OPP:

On February 2, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 17 east of the Town of Blind River.

As the officers were travelling westbound on Highway 17 they observed a vehicle in front of them swerving and drifting over the centre line. Shortly after 8:00 p.m., a traffic stop was initiated near the intersection of Leacock Street and Causley Street in the Town of Blind River.

The driver was unable to provide a driver's licence and gave officers a false name. Police learned that both the driver and the passenger were on conditions not to communicate with each other and were arrested.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, a 38 year-old from Sault Ste Marie was charged with:

Obstruct Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Personation with Intent to Avoid Arrest, Prosecution or Obstruct Justice, contrary to section 403(1)(d) of the CC

Operation While Prohibited-Legal Restriction from Any Act of Parliament or Provincial Law, contrary to section 320.18(1)(b) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC (two counts)

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act



The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on February 3, 2022.

The passenger, a 52 year-old from Sault Ste Marie was charged with: Failure to Comply with Undertaking, contrary to section 145(4)(a) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on March 3, 2022.

The rental vehicle was towed and impounded for 180 days.