Veterans Monument Vandalized At Park Lawn Cemetary On Horobin Street

The following is a post on Facebook by Lougheed Funeral Homes:

STOLEN FROM PARK LAWN CEMETERY

"We are sadden by the recent vandalized Veterans monument at Park Lawn Cemetery located at 379 Horobin Street.

A brass/bronze sword was taken off the monument.

The person that stole it, took the time to unbolt it from the monument.

If you have any information please contact Jeff Shrigley by email at jeffreys@lougheeds.ca or by phone 705-677-8474.

Leaving it back there would be ideal or send an anonymous text.

A reward will be offered for information leading to it's recovery."