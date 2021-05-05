Virtual Learning Will Be An Option For The Next School Year
The Province is now offering remote learning for the FULL upcoming new school year beginning in September.
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he feels having this option is best for our students.
Lecce says the government is following the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health on a safe return to school in September.
It is unclear when parents will have to make decisions on whether their children will begin school in September in-person or remotely.
More details will be released at a later date.
