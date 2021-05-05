iHeartRadio
C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Virtual Learning Will Be An Option For The Next School Year

Stephen-Lecce-CTV

The Province is now offering remote learning for the FULL upcoming new school year beginning in September.  

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he feels having this option is best for our students.

Lecce says the government is following the advice of the Chief Medical Officer of Health on a safe return to school in September. 

It is unclear when parents will have to make decisions on whether their children will begin school in September in-person or remotely.

More details will be released at a later date.  

READ MORE HERE

You may be interested in...

  • Vaccination

    Adults 50 & Older Can Now Book Their COVID Vaccine Appointment

    Public Health Sudbury & Districts is pleased to announce that starting tonight, individuals who are 50 years of age and older in this calendar year (born in 1971 or earlier) can call to book an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At this time, appointments are available only through phone bookings. As of Thursday, May 6, 2021, online booking for those who are 50 years and older this year will be possible using the provincial online booking system.
  • cjos-chi-cheemaun

    M.S. Chi-Cheemaun Ferry Service Delayed Until Further Notice

    In response to COVID-19, the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) Service will delay the start of the operating season for the M.S. Chi-Cheemaun. Ferry services between Tobermory and Manitoulin Island scheduled to begin on May 7 have been delayed until further notice.
  • fire

    Greater Sudbury Now Recruiting Fulltime Firefighters

    Are you interested in joining the City of Greater Sudbury Fire Services team? Applications are now being accepted for full-time firefighters.
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram