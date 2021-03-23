Volunteer Firefighter Recruitment Now Open In Sudbury
The City of Greater is now accepting applications for volunteer firefighters.
Volunteer firefighters play a critical role in keeping the community safe. We are seeking dedicated, team players in good mental and physical health to join our team! Volunteer firefighting is a great way to learn valuable skills, give back to your community and make extra income.
Read the information guide and complete a volunteer firefighter application form at www.greatersudbury.ca/fire. Applications will be accepted from Monday, March 22, 2021, to Friday, April 30, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.
To qualify for consideration, applicants must be 18 years of age, have completed grade 12, possess a valid G driver’s licence with a good driving record, and have access to a private motor vehicle. Candidates are also required to possess a valid Standard First Aid/ Level C CPR certificate before receiving an offer to join the program.
Individuals who proceed though the selection process must also meet medical, physical and other requirements as well as a Vulnerable Sector Criminal Record Check.
For more information and to download recruitment package, visit www.greatersudbury.ca/fire.
