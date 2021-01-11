iHeartRadio
Volunteers Come Together To Update 2 Bridges On Voyageur Trails

The following was posted in the Azilda Community Action Network Facebook page:

"Wow - what a great community we have

Voyageur Trails - Thanks to a few great volunteers, 2 bridges on the trails have been updated. The trails have also been groomed. There are also other volunteers who have cleared a skating pond on the old highway section."

