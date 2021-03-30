Voting For CAA's Worst Roads Is Underway; Will Sudbury Place In The Top 10?

The CAA Worst Roads campaign is back for another year, which urges motorists across Ontario to nominate roads in their communities to be included on the list.

This year, there is a renewed focus by CAA on education and safety, and this campaign runs from March 23 to April 18.

When CAA last published its Worst Roads list in 2019, Greater Sudbury placed eight entries in the top 10 (with ties), including the worst road in the Northern Ontario region — Regent Street.

So, which is the WORST road in the North?

