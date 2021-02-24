Wakey Wakey! Black Bears Spotted Throughout The Sudbury Area Already

PHOTO CREDIT: Gabe Dubuc

Believe it or not, BLACK BEAR sightings have begun in & around the Greater Sudbury area!

We've seen reports of black bears around the Garson area, as well as in the Valley.

With the spring approaching, bears are coming out of hibernation.

The potential for human-bear interactions increases in the spring when there are less natural food sources available to them. This is when food sources, such as garbage and bird feed, can draw bears into populated areas.

Here are a few things you can do to help reduce the chance of attracting bears:

• Ensure garbage is stored in waste containers with tight-fitting lids;

• Put out garbage, recycling and green carts only on the morning of your waste pickup day;

• Put away winter bird feeders, seed and suet;

• Clean outdoor barbecue grills after each use, including the grease trap.

The Report-A-Bear website is a peer-to-peer online mapping tool available to residents to share information about bear sightings within Greater Sudbury. Residents are invited to log on to www.greatersudbury.ca/bears to provide details of bear sightings including date, time, location, number and other details. Bear sightings may also be noted by emailing bear@greatersudbury.ca or by calling 705-674-4455, extension BEAR (2327) and leaving a detailed message.

If a bear is posing an immediate threat to personal or public safety, call 911.

For tips on preventing bear encounters visit www.ontario.ca/bearwise.