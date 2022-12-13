Walden Man Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Vehicle Collides With Guardrail

The following is a release from the OPP:

"A driver has been charged for impaired driving after the motor vehicle collided with a guardrail.

On December 10, 2022, at 2:21 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The vehicle had collided with a guardrail then came to a stop. No person had been injured.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, a 51 year-old man from Walden, was charged with:

Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 25, 2023, in Sudbury

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."