iHeartRadio
-13°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Walden Man Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Vehicle Collides With Guardrail


OPP

The following is a release from the OPP:

"A driver has been charged for impaired driving after the motor vehicle collided with a guardrail.

On December 10, 2022, at 2:21 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.

The vehicle had collided with a guardrail then came to a stop. No person had been injured.

The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing. 

As a result of the investigation, a 51 year-old man from Walden, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
  • Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC

 

The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 25, 2023, in Sudbury

The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."

You may be interested in...

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-674-8301

Website

Instagram