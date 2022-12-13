Walden Man Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Vehicle Collides With Guardrail
The following is a release from the OPP:
"A driver has been charged for impaired driving after the motor vehicle collided with a guardrail.
On December 10, 2022, at 2:21 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, in the City of Greater Sudbury.
The vehicle had collided with a guardrail then came to a stop. No person had been injured.
The driver was arrested for impaired driving and then transported to the Greater Sudbury Police Service for further testing.
As a result of the investigation, a 51 year-old man from Walden, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC
The accused was released on an Undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 25, 2023, in Sudbury
The driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."
You may be interested in...
-
Two Teenagers Charged In Relation To Assault On Edward Avenue In ConistonAround 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022, officers were dispatched the area of Edward Avenue in Coniston in relation to an Assault that has just occurred. Information provided was that three vehicles were used to blocked in a car while the occupants of the three vehicles smashed the windows of the car and assaulted the three people inside. The three young men, 17, 18 and 18 sustained minor injuries as a result of the attack.
-
Walden Man Handed Impaired Driving Charges After Vehicle Collides With GuardrailThe driver was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension and the vehicle was impounded for seven days."
-
Multiple Traffic Delays Expected On Lasalle BoulevardThe City of Greater Sudbury continues to advance the modernization of the traffic signal system. The next phase of the project requires field equipment to be replaced at each set of traffic signals.