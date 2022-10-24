Want To Be In The Santa Claus Parade? Registration Deadline Is Approaching!

Coming soon, one of the largest 1-day community events will take place Downtown Sudbury.

Plans are underway for the annual Greater Sudbury Santa Claus Parade, set to go November 19th starting at 5:30pm.

This year's parade theme is "Groovin' with Santa!"

Interested in entering a float...A band...A marching group perhaps?...

Applications are available online at sudburysantaclausparade.com

OR

Call the City of Greater Sudbury's Kevin Joblin (Special Events Officer – 674.4455, ext 2453)

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: November 3rd