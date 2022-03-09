Wanted Fugitive Known To Frequent The Sudbury Area
Provincial Police are on the lookout for a wanted man.
He's 30 year-old Ho-Wayne Walker.
He stands 5 ft. 6, 141 pounds.
He's known to frequent the Sudbury area.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477), the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911.
