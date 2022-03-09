iHeartRadio
-2°C

P10 Static URL

Choose your station
Instagram

Wanted Fugitive Known To Frequent The Sudbury Area

HO-WAYNE

Provincial Police are on the lookout for a wanted man. 

He's 30 year-old Ho-Wayne Walker.  

He stands 5 ft. 6, 141 pounds.  

He's known to frequent the Sudbury area.  

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477), the Provincial ROPE Squad Main Office at 416-808-5900 or 1-866-870-7673, or 911.

12
COVID19 Right Rail
Global Outbreak COVID-19

Check out what we've been playing!

Subscribe

Sign up for the Pure Country 917 Newsletter

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box, I agree to receive the chosen newsletter, including promotional programming. marketing, and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to receive the aforementioned items at any time.
60 Elm Street Sudbury, ON P3C 1R8  -   1-705-671-7330  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca  -   kyle.graham@bellmedia.ca

P10 Footer Group

P10 Static URL

P10 Footer Address Card

Phones

Contest Line: 705-675-5429

News Line: 705-675-NEWS (6397)

Office Line: 705-671-7330

Fax: 705-671-7320

Website

Instagram