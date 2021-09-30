iHeartRadio
Watch for Low Flying Aircraft Over Coniston Starting Friday

Seeding

September 30, 2020 – Vale’s annual aerial seeding program will take place between October 1 - October 10 with the use of helicopters. Vale’s aerial seeding program targets barren land requiring reclamation around the Company’s operations.

The Vale program, which started in 1990, has treated more than 4,000 hectares (10,000 acres) of land to date. This year’s treatment area will be approximately 100 hectares (247 acres), southeast of Coniston.

While every effort will be made not to fly over nearby residential areas, local residents may notice low-flying helicopters near the Town of Coniston. Residents are advised that this is part of Vale’s normal land reclamation activities and the low flight paths are necessary for the work to be effective.

Weather permitting, helicopters will depart from a private airstrip in Coniston and deposit loads of agricultural limestone, grass seed and fertilizer on the designated treatment areas.

