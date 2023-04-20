(WATCH) Video Captures Tire Flying Off Vehicle On Highway & Smashing Windshield
Ontario Provincial Police say the driver of the truck had his tires changed about two weeks before they came off on the highway.
The two people in the other vehicle were not injured.
If you are changing to your summer times make sure they are installed properly, and double check they are tight.
