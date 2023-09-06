Waubgeshig Rice In Conversation About His New Book 'Moon Of The Turning Leaves'

Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated literary event featuring author Waubgeshig Rice and his new book, Moon of the Turning Leaves in conversation with CBC Sudbury’s Jonathan Pinto.

The evening promises to be an engaging conversation about writing the sequel to the breakout national bestselling novel Moon of the Crusted Snow. It won the 2019 OLA Forest of Reading Evergreen Award and was shortlisted for the 2019 John W. Campbell Memorial Award as well as the 2019/20 First Nation Communities READ Indigenous Literature Award

"Waubgeshig Rice is a unique storyteller who has captured the attention and imagination of readers across this country. He has been a good friend to the festival over the years and we are delighted to present a special evening with him in Sudbury as he heads off on his whirlwind book tour," said Heather Campbell, Festival Director, Wordstock Sudbury Literary Festival.

About Waubgeshig Rice:

Waubgeshig Rice grew up in Wasauksing First Nation on the shores of Georgian Bay, in the southeast of Robinson-Huron Treaty territory. He’s a writer, listener, speaker, language learner, and a martial artist, holding a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. He is the author of the short story collection Midnight Sweatlodge (2011), and the novels Legacy (2014) and Moon of the Crusted Snow (2018). He appreciates loud music and the four seasons.

About Moon of the Turning Leaves:

The hotly anticipated sequel to the bestselling novel Moon of the Crusted Snow.

It's been over a decade since a mysterious cataclysm caused a permanent blackout that toppled infrastructure and thrust the world into anarchy. Evan Whitesky led his community in remote northern Ontario off the rez and into the bush, where they've been living off the land, rekindling their Anishinaabe traditions in total isolation from the outside world. As new generations are born, and others come of age in the world after everything, Evan’s people are in some ways stronger than ever. But resources in and around their new settlement are beginning to dry up, and the elders warn that they cannot afford to stay indefinitely.

Evan and his fifteen-year-old daughter, Nangohns, are elected to lead a small scouting party on a months-long trip to their traditional home on the north shore of Lake Huron—to seek new beginnings, and discover what kind of life—and what dangers—still exist in the lands to the south.

Moon of the Turning Leaves is Waubgeshig Rice’s exhilarating return to the world first explored in the phenomenal breakout bestseller Moon of the Crusted Snow: a brooding story of survival, resilience, Indigenous identity, and rebirth.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, October 16th, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Places des arts du Grand Sudbury

Address: 27 Larch Street

Tickets:

General Admission: $20

Admission with book: $40

Tickets can be purchased online through the Wordstock Sudbury website at www.wordstocksudbury.ca

Copies of Waubgeshig Rice's books will be available for purchase.

A book signing will follow the event.