Weapons Complaint Near Downtown Sudbury
At about 6:00 this morning, Greater Sudbury Police responded to a weapons complaint at the intersection of the Kingsway and Argyle Avenue. Two males were taken to Health Sciences North with injuries. Police are currently searching the area for suspects. Police believe that this is an isolated incident.
This is a developing story. More details will be reported as they become available.
You may be interested in...
-
Weapons Complaint Near Downtown SudburyAt about 6:00 Saturday morning, Greater Sudbury Police responded to a weapons complaint at the Kingsway and Argyle Avenue. Two males were taken to Health Sciences North with injuries. Police are currently searching the area for suspects. Police believe this to be an isolated incident.
-
21 Year-Old Pedestrian In Stable Condition After Early Morning Collision On Notre DameThis is a developing story.
-
Sudbury's Damascus Restaurant Announces New Location & Reopening DateThis post exploded on social media!