Weapons Complaint Near Downtown Sudbury

GSPS

At about 6:00 this morning, Greater Sudbury Police responded to a weapons complaint at the intersection of the Kingsway and Argyle Avenue.  Two males were taken to Health Sciences North with injuries.  Police are currently searching the area for suspects. Police believe that this is an isolated incident.  

This is a developing story.  More details will be reported as they become available.

 

