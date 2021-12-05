iHeartRadio
Weather Statements and Warnings for Sudbury and Area

HeavySnow

5:22 AM EST Sunday 05 December 2021
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Significant snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected.

Snow is expected to begin late this afternoon and becomes heavy at times tonight. Total snowfall amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected by the time the snow tapers off on Monday afternoon. A brief period of freezing rain is also possible.

The snow is due to a low pressure system that will track east across the Great Lakes today through Monday.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

Snowfall warnings are issued when significant snowfall is expected.

10:40 PM EST Saturday 04 December 2021
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Greater Sudbury and vicinity

Winter storm expected Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Hazards:
Heavy snow. Total snowfall accumulations of 10 to 15 cm.
Risk of freezing rain.

When:
Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

Impacts:
Hazardous travel conditions are expected due to accumulating snow and ice build-up due to freezing rain.

Discussion:
A low pressure system will track east across the Great Lakes Sunday through Monday. Precipitation will begin as snow Sunday afternoon then may change to ice pellets or freezing rain early Monday morning before changing to rain by Monday afternoon. There remains some uncertainty in the track of this system and the snowfall amounts expected. Warnings may be issued as the event approaches.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

