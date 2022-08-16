Wednesday Deadline to Request Changes to Sudbury School Bus Routes
The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is preparing for the September start-up of school buses in Grearter Sudbury! This Wednesday, August 17th, is the deadline for parents to request changes to school bus stops for their children. Completed route schedules need to be sent to school bus operators for drivers to complete practice runs before the first day of school. Any changes requiring new stops received after August 17th won't be processed until after September 19th. Parents have been contacted by automated telephone calls, but i fyou need to reach the sconsortium, you can call or visit the parent portal at businfo.ca
You may be interested in...
-
Highway 522 at Grundy Lake Provincial Park reopenedHighway 522 at Grundy Lake Provincial Park Road reopened
-
Highway 522 reopened in both directionsHighway 522 is closed from Port Loring to Key River due to a collision shortly before 1 p.m.
-
Sudbury's New Mini Putt Course Will Officially Open In The Spring!Officials say COVID-related delays have affected plans this year.