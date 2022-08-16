iHeartRadio
Wednesday Deadline to Request Changes to Sudbury School Bus Routes

Back to School 2022

The Sudbury Student Services Consortium is preparing for the September start-up of school buses in Grearter Sudbury!  This Wednesday, August 17th, is the deadline for parents to request changes to school bus stops for their children.  Completed route schedules need to be sent to school bus operators for drivers to complete practice runs before the first day of school.  Any changes requiring new stops received after August 17th won't be processed until after September 19th.  Parents have been contacted by automated telephone calls, but i fyou need to reach the sconsortium, you can call or visit the parent portal at businfo.ca

