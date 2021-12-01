Wednesday Feel Good: $1500 Tip Restores Faith In Humanity
We came across a viral Facebook post which said the following:
**"Today is a favorite tradition of mine. Gathered 17 friends for breakfast with every person bringing a $100 bill.
Paid for our $200 meal and gave the other $1500 to our waitress for her “tip”.
Unbeknownst to us, she and her husband had recently hit a rough patch and she told us we restored her faith in humanity.
We call this “Shock ‘n Clause”.
We challenge you to get your friends together and do the same." **
Credit: Ceri Anderson
