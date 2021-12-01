iHeartRadio
Wednesday Feel Good: $1500 Tip Restores Faith In Humanity

We came across a viral Facebook post which said the following:

**"Today is a favorite tradition of mine. Gathered 17 friends for breakfast with every person bringing a $100 bill.

Paid for our $200 meal and gave the other $1500 to our waitress for her “tip”.

Unbeknownst to us, she and her husband had recently hit a rough patch and she told us we restored her faith in humanity.

We call this “Shock ‘n Clause”.

We challenge you to get your friends together and do the same." **

Credit: Ceri Anderson

