Wednesday Feel Good: 2 New Outhouses Built & Donated To Valley Trailmasters
Another feel-good story we had to share.
This one, a post from the Valley Trailmasters Facebook page:
"How awesome is this?
We would like to thank Mike Berardi and his students at Confederation Secondary School for building and donating 2 outhouses to Valley Trailmasters.
We will be installing an outhouse at the corner of Trail 51 & D Trail and have donated the 2nd outhouse to the Capreol Ridge Riders club."
