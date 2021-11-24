iHeartRadio
Wednesday Feel Good: 2 New Outhouses Built & Donated To Valley Trailmasters

Another feel-good story we had to share.  

This one, a post from the Valley Trailmasters Facebook page:

"How awesome is this?

We would like to thank Mike Berardi and his students at Confederation Secondary School for building and donating 2 outhouses to Valley Trailmasters.

We will be installing an outhouse at the corner of Trail 51 & D Trail and have donated the 2nd outhouse to the Capreol Ridge Riders club."

