Wednesday Feel Good: Garson Wendy's Manager Recognized For Great Customer Service

The new Garson Wendy's is getting more attention from the community: 

Sherry Crepeault posted the following on the Garson Community Facebook page:

"I just wanted to give a shout out to the new Wendy's in Garson. Last week our order got messed up so I called to let them know because they had just opened.

The manager Holly said to come in store next time & ask for her she'd fix us up.

So today we went in & spoke with Holly she apologized once again for the mistake then paid for our whole order today.

Great customer service for sure.

Holly you rock. 

I will pay it forward."

