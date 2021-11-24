Wednesday Feel Good: Garson Wendy's Manager Recognized For Great Customer Service
The new Garson Wendy's is getting more attention from the community:
Sherry Crepeault posted the following on the Garson Community Facebook page:
"I just wanted to give a shout out to the new Wendy's in Garson. Last week our order got messed up so I called to let them know because they had just opened.
The manager Holly said to come in store next time & ask for her she'd fix us up.
So today we went in & spoke with Holly she apologized once again for the mistake then paid for our whole order today.
Great customer service for sure.
Holly you rock.
I will pay it forward."
